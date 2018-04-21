Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Cleared to play in Game 4
Turner (toe) will play during Saturday's Game 4 against the Pelicans and presumably return to the starting lineup with Maurice Harkless (knee) sidelined, per Trail Blazers courtside reporter Brooke Olzendam.
Turner was unable to participate in a crucial Game 3 due to a toe bruise -- a game that ultimately resulted in a loss. He should get heavy run Saturday, assuming he's not in too much pain, considering Harkless will be unavailable. Through the first two games of the series, Turner averaged 6.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 25.0 minutes.
