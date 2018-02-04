Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Cleared to play Sunday vs. Celtics

Turner (calf) is available for Sunday's game against the Celtics, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Turner's availability for the game in Boston against one of his former teams was never in serious peril after the Trail Blazers listed him as probable on their official injury report. With the sore left calf providing no setbacks for Turner in a pregame workout, he should reprise his usual role as the first man off the bench for Portland. Turner is averaging 10.2 points (on 51.2 percent shooting from the field), 2.9 rebounds, 2. 2 assists and 0.8 treys in 27.3 minutes per game since the calendar flipped to 2018.