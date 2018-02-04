Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Cleared to play Sunday vs. Celtics
Turner (calf) is available for Sunday's game against the Celtics, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Turner's availability for the game in Boston against one of his former teams was never in serious peril after the Trail Blazers listed him as probable on their official injury report. With the sore left calf providing no setbacks for Turner in a pregame workout, he should reprise his usual role as the first man off the bench for Portland. Turner is averaging 10.2 points (on 51.2 percent shooting from the field), 2.9 rebounds, 2. 2 assists and 0.8 treys in 27.3 minutes per game since the calendar flipped to 2018.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Probable Sunday with calf soreness•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Will play vs. Clippers•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Will be back with team Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Out Friday for personal reasons•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Solid stat line in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Returns from illness Sunday•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.