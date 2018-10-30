Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Collects 13 points Monday
Turner totaled 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal across 26 minutes in Monday's 103-93 win over the Pacers.
Turner tied his season-high in points coming off the bench Monday, mostly due to his efficiency from the floor. Turner has the ability to contribute in each of the five major categories and will remain an asset for that reason off the bench for the Trail Blazers.
