Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Double-doubles off bench in win

Turner delivered 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 32 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 118-103 win over the Bucks on Tuesday.

Turner continues to serve as the primary ball handler on the second unit, and it's leading to some solid production in the early portion of the season. The nine-year veteran now has six double-digit scoring efforts over the first 11 games, and he's brought in at least seven rebounds in five contests overall. Turner is also turning solid work as a facilitator, and he's shooting a career-best 50.6 percent from the field while averaging a solid 24.3 minutes.