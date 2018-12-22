Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Efficient in Friday's loss
Turner chipped in 12 points (6-8 FG), six rebounds, three assists, and one block in 24 minutes during Friday's 120-90 loss to the Jazz.
Turner was efficient offensively on a night when his team combined to shoot just 40.2 percent from the field. As the lead playmaker for the second unit, Turner has had more free reign to spread his wings, and he's delivering his best statistical campaign since he was a Sixth Man of the Year candidate with the Celtics back in 2015-16.
