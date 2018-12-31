Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Enters starting lineup
Turner will start Sunday against the 76ers.
Turner gets the nod at small forward after Maurice Harkless was ruled out with a knee injury. While Turner has yet to make a start this year, he's averaging 6.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists over his previous seven contests off the bench.
