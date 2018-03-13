Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Excels off bench with 13 points

Turner recorded 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 31 minutes during Monday's 115-99 win over the Heat.

Although he was relegated back to the bench after Mo Harkless' return from injury, Turner has still seen plenty of action, averaging 25.2 minutes over the last five games. While he won't offer much in terms of non-scoring categories, he can get hot from time to time and put up some decent production. He's still too risky to warrant wide ownership, however.