Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Fails to score in 21 minutes Friday
Turner produced just four assists, two steals, and one rebound in 21 minutes during Friday's 112-96 loss to Minnesota.
Turner missed all three of his field-goal attempts Friday, struggling mightily in the loss. He continues to get some nice assist numbers but has now failed to score in double-digits in his last four games. Despite Turner going through a hot streak earlier in the season, he remains a deep league option at this stage, or potentially a standard league streamer at best.
