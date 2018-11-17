Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Fails to score in 21 minutes Friday

Turner produced just four assists, two steals, and one rebound in 21 minutes during Friday's 112-96 loss to Minnesota.

Turner missed all three of his field-goal attempts Friday, struggling mightily in the loss. He continues to get some nice assist numbers but has now failed to score in double-digits in his last four games. Despite Turner going through a hot streak earlier in the season, he remains a deep league option at this stage, or potentially a standard league streamer at best.