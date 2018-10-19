Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Fills out stat sheet in opener
Turner turned in 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 FT), six assists, three rebounds and two steals across 21 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 128-119 win over the Lakers on Thursday.
Coach Terry Stotts opted to give Jake Layman the start at small forward, relegating Turner to a bench role. That seemed to suit the veteran just fine, as he joined Nik Stauskas as one of two double-digit scorers on the second unit while displaying a razor-sharp shot and filling out the rest of the stat sheet. Turner's versatility and experience should once again make him a key complementary cog in Portland this season, and he should enjoy minutes in the 20s at a minimum irrespective of his slotting on the small forward depth chart.
