Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Game-time call Saturday

Turner (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against Phoenix, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Turner missed Thursday's matchup with Oklahoma City due to a personal matter, although it appears he's back with the team and is dealing with a left knee issue. Rodney Hood could see an uptick in minutes if Turner misses another contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories