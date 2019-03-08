Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Game-time call Saturday
Turner (knee) is questionable for Saturday's game against Phoenix, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Turner missed Thursday's matchup with Oklahoma City due to a personal matter, although it appears he's back with the team and is dealing with a left knee issue. Rodney Hood could see an uptick in minutes if Turner misses another contest.
