Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Good to go Sunday
Turner (back) has been cleared to play in Sunday's matchup with the Thunder, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Turner has been playing through a minor back injury of late, most recently posting six points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two assists across 22 minutes in Friday's tilt with the Celtics. He'll do so once again Sunday, so look for him to see his typical workload of around 20 minutes off the bench. Considering his role, Turner doesn't have much utility in the majority of fantasy leagues.
