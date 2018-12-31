Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Grabs seven boards in Sunday's win

Turner totaled eight points (4-6 FG), seven rebounds, and two assists in 23 minutes during Sunday's 129-95 win over the 76ers.

Turner drew the start at small forward with Maurice Harkless (knee) sidelined. It was Turner's first start of the season, though he didn't need to take on any extra minutes given that the game was lopsided by early in the second half. It's unclear how long Harkless is expected to be out, or whether coach Terry Stotts will stick with Turner as the starter if Harkless misses more time. Turner has been solid but unspectacular off the bench here in 2018-19, and he remains a decent option in deep leagues despite his limited defensive contributions and lack of three-point shooting.