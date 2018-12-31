Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Grabs seven boards in Sunday's win
Turner totaled eight points (4-6 FG), seven rebounds, and two assists in 23 minutes during Sunday's 129-95 win over the 76ers.
Turner drew the start at small forward with Maurice Harkless (knee) sidelined. It was Turner's first start of the season, though he didn't need to take on any extra minutes given that the game was lopsided by early in the second half. It's unclear how long Harkless is expected to be out, or whether coach Terry Stotts will stick with Turner as the starter if Harkless misses more time. Turner has been solid but unspectacular off the bench here in 2018-19, and he remains a decent option in deep leagues despite his limited defensive contributions and lack of three-point shooting.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Enters starting lineup•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Logs 12 points in 19 minutes•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Efficient in Friday's loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Leads bench in scoring•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Solid outing in Friday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Fills up box score in 30 minutes•
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...