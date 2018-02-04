Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Held scoreless Sunday
Turner missed all three of his field-goal attempts Sunday and scored zero points, adding four rebounds, an assist and a block in 23 minutes during a 97-96 loss to the Celtics.
While a sore left calf didn't keep him out of the lineup, it may have played a part in rendering him nearly invisible on the court. Turner's now failed to score in double digits in five straight games, and only the size of his contract and a lack of viable alternatives on the Blazers roster seems to be keeping him in the starting five.
