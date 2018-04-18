Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Injures toe Tuesday
Turner suffered a right toe contusion in Tuesday's Game 2 matchup with the Pelicans, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Turner drew the start Tuesday but tallied zero points over 20 minutes of action before suffering a toe contusion in the second half. He was officially listed as questionable to return to the game but ultimately never made it back onto the court. He should continue to be considered questionable heading into Thursday's Game 3.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Will start Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Surprising offensive contributions in Game 1 loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Scuffles with shot in defeat•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Puts up solid 18-point outing•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: 10 points in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Scores five points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....