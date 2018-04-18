Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Injures toe Tuesday

Turner suffered a right toe contusion in Tuesday's Game 2 matchup with the Pelicans, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Turner drew the start Tuesday but tallied zero points over 20 minutes of action before suffering a toe contusion in the second half. He was officially listed as questionable to return to the game but ultimately never made it back onto the court. He should continue to be considered questionable heading into Thursday's Game 3.