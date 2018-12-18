Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Leads bench in scoring

Turner supplied 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes in the Trail Blazers' 131-127 win over the Clippers on Monday.

Turner had recently seen a downturn in scoring after a strong start to the season, but perhaps his efforts over the last pair of contests are indicative of a resurgence. The veteran has gone a combined 9-for-15 from the field over that span, leading to back-to-back double-digit scoring efforts for the first time since early November. And, while his production elsewhere was modest Monday, it's important to note that hasn't been the norm -- Turner is averaging his highest number of rebounds (5.0) since the 2014-15 season, while his 4.2 assists per contest qualify as his best showing in that category since the 2015-16 campaign.