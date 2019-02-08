Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Limited run, production off bench
Turner put up six points (3-4 FG), three rebounds, three assists in 18 minutes Thursday in the Trail Blazers' 127-118 win over the Spurs.
Turner only turned the ball over once and the Trail Blazers were plus-five during his time on the court, but the competent performance probably won't be enough to earn him more minutes in the foreseeable future. With the ascending Jake Layman seeing his playing time pick up and the Trail Blazers adding Rodney Hood to their wing mix, Turner, Maurice Harkless and Seth Curry may all see their minutes trend downward from the level they were at earlier in the season.
