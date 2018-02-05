Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Listed as questionable for Monday
Turner is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Pistons with left calf soreness, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
The issue crept up prior to Sunday's matchup with the Celtics, and playing 23 minutes against Boston doesn't appear to have helped Turner much. Look for his status to clear up sometime closer to tip-off. Maurice Harkless would likely step into the starting five if Turner is unable to play.
