Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Logs 12 points in 19 minutes

Turner tallied 12 points (4-9 FG, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 19 minutes in Tuesday's 117-96 loss to the Jazz.

Turner was efficient off the bench, and he bounced back after going 1-for-9 from the floor against Dallas on Sunday. HIs 19 minutes marked his lowest usage in seven games and fell well below his season average of 25.5 minutes per game. Usage and opportunity are the critical issues with Turner from a fantasy perspective. A key injury for Portland will almost assuredly give the 29-year-old a boost, but his current fantasy value is restricted to deep leagues only.