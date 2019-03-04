Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Not on injury report
Turner (knee) is absent from the Blazers' most recent injury report heading into Tuesday's game against Memphis, Blazers beat reporter Casey Holdahl reports.
Turner missed a fifth consecutive game Sunday, but the fact that he's not on the injury report implies that he'll be back to availability Tuesday night after a bout of knee soreness. Over his last 10 healthy games, Turner posted averages of 5.1 points, 4.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Out again Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Thinks he will be out 2-3 games•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Out Saturday•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 21 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...