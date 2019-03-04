Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Not on injury report

Turner (knee) is absent from the Blazers' most recent injury report heading into Tuesday's game against Memphis, Blazers beat reporter Casey Holdahl reports.

Turner missed a fifth consecutive game Sunday, but the fact that he's not on the injury report implies that he'll be back to availability Tuesday night after a bout of knee soreness. Over his last 10 healthy games, Turner posted averages of 5.1 points, 4.0 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 19.2 minutes per game.

