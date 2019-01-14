Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Numbers trending up

Turner supplied 13 points (4-5 FG, 5-6 FT), five assists and two rebounds across 28 minutes Sunday in the Trail Blazers' 116-113 loss to the Nuggets.

With averages of 10.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 24.6 minutes per game over his last five outings, Turner has begun to build a case for being scooped up in deeper leagues. He could soon notice a dip in his value, however, in the event Maurice Harkless (knee) is cleared to come back from a three-game absence to play Monday in Sacramento. Whenever it comes, Harkless' return would likely result in fewer minutes to go around for the likes of Turner and Jake Layman, who has been filling in as the starting small forward.