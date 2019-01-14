Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Numbers trending up
Turner supplied 13 points (4-5 FG, 5-6 FT), five assists and two rebounds across 28 minutes Sunday in the Trail Blazers' 116-113 loss to the Nuggets.
With averages of 10.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 24.6 minutes per game over his last five outings, Turner has begun to build a case for being scooped up in deeper leagues. He could soon notice a dip in his value, however, in the event Maurice Harkless (knee) is cleared to come back from a three-game absence to play Monday in Sacramento. Whenever it comes, Harkless' return would likely result in fewer minutes to go around for the likes of Turner and Jake Layman, who has been filling in as the starting small forward.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Solid production in spot start•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Picks up start Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Returns to bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Grabs seven boards in Sunday's win•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Enters starting lineup•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Logs 12 points in 19 minutes•
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.