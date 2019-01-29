Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Off injury report for Wednesday
Turner (Achilles) is not is not listed on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Turner was held out of Saturday's game against the Hawks due to Achilles soreness, but it looks like the solo day off was all he needed. Expect him to be a full go Wednesday when the Blazers host the Jazz.
