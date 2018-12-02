Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Officially out Sunday
Turner (Achilles) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Spurs, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
As expected, Turner will be sidelined for Sunday's trip to San Antonio with Achilles inflammation. It's unclear exactly when he picked up the injury or how long it could potentially keep him out for, but Jake Layman and Nik Stauskas are in line to see more minutes off the bench in Turner's absence.
