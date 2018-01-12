Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Out Friday due to illness

Turner (illness) will not play Friday against the Pelicans, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.

Turner was initially deemed questionable, but he apparently isn't feeling much better since shootaround and will miss his first game of the season. In Turner's absence, expect some combination of Moe Harkless, Pat Connaughton, and perhaps even Jake Layman, to pick up increased minutes.

