Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Out Friday for personal reasons
Turner is out for Friday's contest against the Mavericks for personal reasons, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
The exact nature of the situation and how long Turner will out have not been disclosed. When Turner sat out Jan. 12's game against the Pelicans, Shabazz Napier entered the starting five and played 35 minutes, posting 17 points, six assists, six rebounds and two steals.
