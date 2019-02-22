Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Out Saturday

Turner, due to left knee soreness, did not practice Friday and is out for Saturday's matchup against the 76ers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The 30-year-old is dealing with some knee soreness, but there's no indication it's anything that warrants real concern. While he's sidelined over the weekend, Rodney Hood, Seth Curry and Jake Layman could see expanded roles.

