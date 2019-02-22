Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Out Saturday
Turner, due to left knee soreness, did not practice Friday and is out for Saturday's matchup against the 76ers, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The 30-year-old is dealing with some knee soreness, but there's no indication it's anything that warrants real concern. While he's sidelined over the weekend, Rodney Hood, Seth Curry and Jake Layman could see expanded roles.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Limited run, production off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Off injury report for Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Will not return Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Numbers trending up•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Solid production in spot start•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Picks up start Saturday•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...