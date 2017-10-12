Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Outperforms Harkless off bench again Wednesday

Turner managed 12 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two blocks across 16 minutes in Wednesday's 113-104 preseason win over the Suns.

Maurice Harkless got the start at small forward once again, but for the second time in as many exhibitions, it was Turner who turned in the better stat line. It was the eight-year veteran's second consecutive double-digit scoring effort, and he's now shot at least 50.0 percent in four straight exhibitions. If preseason performances are any indication, Turner would appear to have a good chance of being named the starter at the three in the coming days ahead of next Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Suns.