Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Outperforms Harkless off bench again Wednesday
Turner managed 12 points (5-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six assists, four rebounds and two blocks across 16 minutes in Wednesday's 113-104 preseason win over the Suns.
Maurice Harkless got the start at small forward once again, but for the second time in as many exhibitions, it was Turner who turned in the better stat line. It was the eight-year veteran's second consecutive double-digit scoring effort, and he's now shot at least 50.0 percent in four straight exhibitions. If preseason performances are any indication, Turner would appear to have a good chance of being named the starter at the three in the coming days ahead of next Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Suns.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Shares second-unit scoring lead Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Will start exhibition opener Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Dishes seven assists in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Snags double-double in Sunday's loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Will remain a starter Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Will start at small forward Monday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...