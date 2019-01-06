Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Picks up start Saturday
Turner will start Saturday against the Rockets, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.
Turner will pick up a spot start Saturday with Moe Harkless unavailable due to a knee injury. In his only start this season, Turner notched eight points, seven rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes.
