Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Picks up start Saturday

Turner will start in place of the injured Maurice Harkless (knee) on Saturday against the Thunder, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.

With Harkless nursing a knee injury, Turner will step into the starting lineup at small forward. The 29-year-old is averaging 9.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 27.2 minutes per game in 28 prior starts this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories