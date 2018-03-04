Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Picks up start Saturday
Turner will start in place of the injured Maurice Harkless (knee) on Saturday against the Thunder, Jason Quick of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
With Harkless nursing a knee injury, Turner will step into the starting lineup at small forward. The 29-year-old is averaging 9.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 27.2 minutes per game in 28 prior starts this season.
