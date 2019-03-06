Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Plays 10 minutes in return

Turner made his return to action Tuesday against the Grizzlies and finished scoreless with five rebounds in 10 minutes of action.

Turner had missed the last five games with a sore knee, so the Blazers kept his minutes at bay Tuesday, likely in an effort to avoid aggravating the issue. While turner did not score and committed three turnovers, his return provides Portland with another ball-handler off the bench. Prior to sitting out, Turner had averaged just over 19 minutes per game in his last 10 contests.