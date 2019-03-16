Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Plays 15 minutes in Friday's win
Turner tallied four points (1-4 FG, 2-4 FT), four assists, three rebounds, and one steal in 15 minutes during Friday's 122-110 win over the Pelicans.
Turner has combined to earn 25 minutes across these last two tilts after missing two games with a knee injury. The recent addition of Rodney Hood, emergence of Jake Layman, and steadiness of both Al-Farouq Aminu and Maurice Harkless (knee) has resulted in Turner being less involved lately. As such, Turner is tough to trust outside of deeper leagues.
