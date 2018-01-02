Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Posts season-high 22 points in OT win

Turner poured in 22 points (10-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and added six assists, four rebounds and one steal across 38 minutes in Monday's 124-120 overtime win over the Bulls.

Turner picked a fine time to post his best scoring effort of the season, as the Blazers needed virtually every point they could muster to escape the Windy City with a win. The 29-year-old has struggled offensively for much of the season, so Monday's line was particularly encouraging. The eight-year veteran's above-average defense is affording him a solid allotment of playing time on most nights, but his fantasy stock would see a notable boost were he to be able to maintain Monday's offensive surge over the long term.