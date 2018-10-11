Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Probable for Friday
Turner (shoulder) is listed as probable for Friday's preseason finale against the Kings, Joe Freeman of The Oregonian reports.
Turner has missed the last two exhibition games with a shoulder injury, but appears likely to take the floor Friday in what will be his last tune-up opportunity prior to next week's regular-season opener. Along with Turner, the Trail Blazers are expected to get Maurice Harkless (knee) back, which should provide some much-needed bodies on the wing.
