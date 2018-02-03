Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Probable Sunday with calf soreness

Turner is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Celtics with left calf soreness, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.

Turner apparently tweaked his calf during Friday's game against the Raptors, though the issue isn't thought to be anything overly serious. His status should clear up closer to tip-off, but look for Turner to assume his normal spot in the starting lineup Sunday. He's averaging 8.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists across 26.7 minutes per game this season.