Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Probable Sunday
Turner (back) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Thunder, NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Turner has dealt with a minor back issue for the last few days, but it doesn't look to be anything overly concerning. Barring a setback, he'll be available in his usual role off the bench.
