Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Probable Tuesday
Turner (Achilles) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Mavericks, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
It looks like Turner will likely give it a go Tuesday after missing Sunday's game against the Spurs with Achilles inflammation. An official designation for Turner's status will be given closer to game time, however.
