Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Probable vs. Celtics

Turner is probable for Friday's game against the Celtics with lower back soreness, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site

Turner's presence on the injury report for Friday seems to just be precautionary, as there doesn't appear to be any real concern about the routine back soreness he is dealing with. Expect Turner, who has put together some solid all-around performances off the bench recently, to be a full go Friday against Boston.

