Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Provides 17 points in bench role
Turner posted 17 points (7-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, two assists and a blocked shot across 27 minutes in Sunday's 104-100 loss to the Clippers.
When Jusuf Nurkic exited the game with an injury, Turner and Meyers Leonard saw the biggest boost in production. Turner converted 50 percent of his shots from the floor and posted roughly double his season scoring average. The ninth-year vet doesn't see enough court time to be an effective fantasy asset but holds some value in the deepest of leagues.
