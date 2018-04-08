Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Puts up solid 18-point outing
Turner posted 18 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four assists, two steals and a rebound in 32 minutes during Saturday's 116-105 loss to the Spurs.
Turner is doing everything he can to prove himself as a worthy starter in place of Mo Harkless (knee) and he's steadily making his case despite a few hiccups along the way. His 32 minutes tonight is evidence that his production flourishes when he gets enough time, and if the game script continues to cooperate he should continue to see a lot of time on the floor moving forward. He's the best option at the three spot and will need to step up as the Blazers make their playoff run.
