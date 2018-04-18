Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Questionable for Game 3
Turner (toe) is questionable for Thursday's Game 3 against the Pelicans.
Turner suffered a right toe contusion during Tuesday's Game 2, forcing him out of action. He had a rough start to the game, going 0-of-6 from the field in 20 minutes, though did manage to hand out five assists, grab four boards and snag two steals. More information on his status for Thursday should arrive following the team's morning shootaround. If he's unable to take the court, Maurice Harkless, who was productive Tuesday in his return to action for the first time since late March, could draw the start.
