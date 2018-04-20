Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Questionable for Game 4

Turner (toe) is questionable for Saturday's Game 4 against the Pelicans, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Turner missed Game 3 as a result of the injury, prompting Maurice Harkless to draw the start, though he too is now questionable with left knee soreness. More information on Turner's status should arrive after Saturday's morning shootaround, but if both players are unable to take the floor, coach Terry Stotts would likely have to rely more on the likes of Pat Connaughton, Zach Collins and Shabazz Napier.