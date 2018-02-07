Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Questionable for Thursday
Turner (calf) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Hornets, Jamie Hudson of NBC Sports Northwest reports.
Turner aggravated a calf injury Sunday against the Celtics and was subsequently held out of Monday's tilt with the Pistons. He's apparently still dealing with some lingering discomfort and is now in danger of being held out a second straight game. Look for Turner to test out the calf during Thursday's morning shootaround and a final word on his availability will likely be released shortly after that session. In Turner's absence Monday, it was Maurice Harkless who started in his place, posting just six points, two assists and a steal across 24 minutes.
