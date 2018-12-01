Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Questionable Sunday
Turner is questionable Sunday against the Spurs due to left Achilles tendon inflammation, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Turner presumably picked up the injury Friday against Denver. If he ends up missing time, Jake Layman and Nik Stauskas could see expanded roles.
