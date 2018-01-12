Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Questionable with illness
Turner was not at shootaround and is questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to an illness, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.
It's unclear how severe the illness that Turner is dealing with is, but he will likely end up being a game-time decision for Friday's contest in New Orleans. If Turner is ruled out, Maurice Harkless could make a return to the starting lineup while Pat Connaughton would also be in line for extended minutes on the wing.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Posts season-high 22 points in OT win•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Starting at small forward Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Fills out stat sheet off bench in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Scores 17 off bench Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Starting opener Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Outperforms Harkless off bench again Wednesday•
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...