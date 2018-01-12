Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Questionable with illness

Turner was not at shootaround and is questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans due to an illness, Casey Holdahl of Blazers.com reports.

It's unclear how severe the illness that Turner is dealing with is, but he will likely end up being a game-time decision for Friday's contest in New Orleans. If Turner is ruled out, Maurice Harkless could make a return to the starting lineup while Pat Connaughton would also be in line for extended minutes on the wing.