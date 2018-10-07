Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Questionable with shoulder injury Sunday

Turner is questionable for Sunday's preseason game against the Jazz due to a shoulder injury, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.

The extent of the injury is unclear, but it's likely relatively minor considering Turner is listed as questionable. If he ends up not seeing the floor, Jake Layman and Nik Stauskas could be in line for extended minutes.

