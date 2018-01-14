Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Returns from illness Sunday

Turner (illness) will return to the starting lineup Sunday against the Timberwolves, Trail Blazers' courtside reporter Brooke Olzendam reports.

Turner was listed as questionable heading into Sunday's tilt after missing Friday's game with an unspecified illness. The forward is feeling better and will rejoin the starting lineup. It's unclear if he'll be under any minutes restriction, but if not, he'll see his normal 25-30 minute workload.