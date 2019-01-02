Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Returns to bench
Turner will come off the bench Tuesday against the Kings, Jason Anderson of The Sacramento Bee reports.
With Maurice Harkless (knee) returning to the lineup, Turner will resume his usual role off the bench. He's averaging his most rebounds (4.9) and assists (3.9) per game since the 2015-16 campaign.
