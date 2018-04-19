Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Ruled out for Game 3

Turner (toe) has been ruled out for Game 3 against the Pelicans on Thursday, Joe Freeman of the Oregonian reports.

Turner picked up a right toe contusion during Game 2 on Tuesday and after testing it out during pregame warmups Thursday, the discomfort will be too much to play through. With Turner sidelined, Maurice Harkless immediately becomes the favorite to start on the wing in his place, while Pat Connaughton is also a candidate to see added run as well. Look for Turner to shoot for a return ahead of Saturday's Game 4.