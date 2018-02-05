Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Ruled out Monday
Turner (calf) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pistons, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Turner aggravated a lingering calf injury during Sunday's win over the Celtics, forcing him to miss Monday's tilt. He'll have a couple of days to rest up before Portland's next game, which is set for Thursday against Charlotte. With Turner sidelined, look for Maurice Harkless to enter the starting lineup and see an uptick in minutes.
