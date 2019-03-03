Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Ruled out Sunday

Turner (knee) won't play in Sunday's contest against the Hornets, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Turner was considered questionable leading up to Sunday's game but isn't yet over the knee soreness that has held him out for four-straight games already. Look for Rodney Hood to again see a minutes increase with Turner out. Turner's next chance to play will be against the Grizzlies on Tuesday.

