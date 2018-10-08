Trail Blazers' Evan Turner: Ruled out Sunday
Turner (shoulder) won't play in Sunday's preseason game against the Jazz, Jason Quick of The Athletic reports.
Turner was listed as questionable heading into Sunday's exhibition, but he's since been ruled out. The extent of his shoulder injury remains unknown, although it's not surprising that he'll remain on the bench in a meaningless preseason contest. Turner's next chance to return will come Wednesday against the Suns.
